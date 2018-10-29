Entertainment
October 29, 2018 4:02 pm

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic announces ‘Strings Attached’ North American tour

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

'Weird Al' Yankovic attends the Universal Pictures' 'Halloween' premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 17, 2018 in Hollywood, Calif.

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
Alfred Matthews Yankovic, better known as “Weird Al” Yankovic, is hitting the road for a full North American tour in 2019.

Following last year’s stripped-down and grounded tour, Yankovic is returning to form with an all-out production. He’ll be joined by his bandmates of more than 35 years and an entire orchestra on the Strings Attached tour.

Loaded with his nonsensical parody hits, props and costumes, Yankovic will complete what he called his “most full-blown, over-the-top extravaganza ever.”

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic performs with the Aquabats at the El Rey Theatre on Sept. 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

Yankovic announced the Strings Attached tour via Twitter on Monday afternoon. He revealed that the full list of shows will be available on Nov. 12, adding that it is strictly a North American tour.

He apologized to his fans abroad.

“It’s basically a 3-month summer tour, and yes, we’ll be playing a bunch of places that we didn’t get around to on the last one. But sadly, I’m afraid that, once again, it’s just a North American tour,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Hopefully we’ll hit Australia, Europe, and other parts of the world some other time.”

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic attends the Universal Pictures’ ‘Halloween’ premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 17, 2018 in Hollywood, Calif.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Yankovic released the Squeeze Box in 2017, which was a collection of all 14 of his studio albums and a bonus album, Medium Rarities. The unreleased album featured a variety of unheard covers and original Yankovic recordings. It was a total departure musically.

In the spring of 2018, Yankovic did something entirely out of character. He wanted to take Medium Rarities to the stage, so he embarked on an extensive 77-show tour entitled the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity tour. It was his first-ever bare-bones tour.

Unlike any other “Weird Al” tour, this one focused on his original material and ignored his best-known material (the parodies). There were no theatrics, costumes or wacky elements whatsoever. He wanted it to be an intimate and less production-oriented tour.

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic attends the ceremony honoring him with a Star on The Hollywod Walk of Fame held on Aug. 27, 2018 in Hollywood, Calif.

Michael Tran / FilmMagic

Tickets for the Strings Attached tour go on sale on Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. ET.

All dates and venues will be announced on the official “Weird Al” Yankovic wesbite on Nov. 11.

