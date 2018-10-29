Calgary police shut down illegal cannabis operation

Despite cannabis being legalized in Canada earlier this month, Calgary police are shutting down grow-operations that exist outside the new federal regulations.

On Oct. 26, police said they executed a search warrant on a home in the 100-block of Bedfield Court N.E.

Police said more than 1,100 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of more than $1.38 million were seized. Growing equipment with a value of more than $20,000 was also found at the site.

“The home had electrical, HVAC, plumbing and structural alterations made to accommodate the [grow-op],” police said in a news release Monday. “[It has] subsequently been deemed uninhabitable by Alberta Health Services and the City of Calgary.”

Police said no one was at the residence when they entered the home.

Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant, added that illegal grow-ops pose “an immense risk” to the public.

“Homes that have alterations made to their electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems pose an extreme fire hazard and we’ve seen the deadly consequences in our city before,” he said.

Police said if people are curious to learn how much cannabis they are allowed to grow in their homes, visit government of Alberta’s cannabis resources website.