North Bay man charged with sexual assault

A man from North Bay has been charged with sexual assault, police say.

According to North Bay OPP, on Oct. 12, officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Municipality of Powassan.

Police say an investigation revealed an employee of a local moving company allegedly sexually assaulted a customer in her home.

Officers say on Friday, 44-year-old Andrew Crockett from North Bay was arrested and charged with sexual assault and suspended driving.

Police say Crockett was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on Nov. 6.