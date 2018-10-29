More rotating strikes by postal workers in B.C. on Monday

The rotating strikes by unionized Canada Post workers have returned to B.C.

Postal workers are off the job in the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford and Chilliwack, along with Maple Ridge and Squamish.

On Friday, 3,400 were off the job in Metro Vancouver.

They are back at work there today.

Also off Monday are postal workers in several cities in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and one local in Quebec.

The rotating strikes are an effort by the union to force Canada Post to improve its latest contract offer.