Canada
October 29, 2018 11:17 am

More rotating strikes by postal workers in B.C. on Monday

By News Anchor  CKNW

Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) members stand on picket line along Almon St., in front of the Canada Post regional sorting headquarters in Halifax on Monday, Oct.22, 2018 after a call for a series of rotating 24-hour strikes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ted Pritchard

A A

The rotating strikes by unionized Canada Post workers have returned to B.C.

READ MORE: Canada Post rotating strikes extend to Winnipeg and Brandon, Man.

Postal workers are off the job in the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford and Chilliwack, along with Maple Ridge and Squamish.

On Friday, 3,400 were off the job in Metro Vancouver.

They are back at work there today.

READ MORE: Canada Post rotating strikes move to Vancouver Friday

Also off Monday are postal workers in several cities in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and one local in Quebec.

The rotating strikes are an effort by the union to force Canada Post to improve its latest contract offer.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada Post
Canadian Union of Postal Workers
CUPW
Post Office
Postal Workers
rotating strikes

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News