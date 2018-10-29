Maple Leafs to be without Auston Matthews for at least 4 weeks due to shoulder injury

Auston Matthews will be out at least four weeks due to a shoulder injury, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Monday.

Matthews left in the second period of the team’s 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday after he injured his left shoulder absorbing a hit from defenceman Jacob Trouba.

The Leafs take on the Calgary Flames at home tonight at Scotiabank Arena.

Auston Matthews (shoulder) is expected to be out a minimum of four weeks and will be placed on injured reserve today. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) October 29, 2018