Sports
October 29, 2018 8:49 am

Maple Leafs to be without Auston Matthews for at least 4 weeks due to shoulder injury

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

Auston Matthews will be out at least four weeks due to a shoulder injury, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Monday.

Matthews left in the second period of the team’s 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday after he injured his left shoulder absorbing a hit from defenceman Jacob Trouba.

The Leafs take on the Calgary Flames at home tonight at Scotiabank Arena.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Auston Matthews
Auston Matthews injury
Hockey
Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs injury
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News