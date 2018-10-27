B.C. seeing rise in extremism: SFU professor

A Simon Fraser University Professor says there has been a growing number of extremists in Canada.

According to Candyce Kenshall who specializes in terrorism, two provinces have seen the biggest rise.

“A Growing number of individuals are joining extremist groups, in particular alt-right and white supremacist groups. Those two areas are Quebec and British Columbia,” Kenshall said.

She added extremist activity does happen in Canada.

“I think we do need to focus our attention on what’s happening at home. I don’t think we should dismiss this as political violence in the United States,” said Kenshall.

Kenshall said groups such as Soldiers of Odin and Patriot Boys have been growing in the US, Europe, and Canada.

Earlier in the week 12 pipe bombs were sent to prominent Democrats in the U.S.

It is being described by some groups as a “hate crime” by the alt-right.