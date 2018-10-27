Friends of Jennifer Dixon in shock after crash kills 41-year-old mother of three

For 25 years, Christina Lavigne and Jennifer Dixon have leaned on each other through thick and thin.

“She was my rock and I have other friends but she was my best friend,” Lavigne said.

Dixon was the godmother to Lavigne’s son, and her other children called her “Auntie Jenn.” Dixon was also there for Christina during some of her darkest moments.

“When my husband passed, she was the first person I called,” Lavigne told Global News as she wiped away tears.

On Friday, 41-year-old Dixon was killed while driving home from work at a hospice care facility in Richmond Hill.

“The victim was driving along in the right hand lane really minding their own business, and was slammed into the back by this suspected impaired driver,” said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt with the OPP.

“There are reports that the vehicle was also travelling at high rates of speed.”

Two crumpled cars wound up in the ditch at the scene on Highway 404 in Aurora. Skid marks and debris covered the north bound lanes of the 404. Police say Dixon was ejected from her car.

Christina learned about the crash from Dixon’s husband.

“There was a lot of silence on the phone because I didn’t know what to say,” Lavigne said.

“He’s angry, he’s mad because this didn’t have to happen.”

In a statement, Dixon’s employer said, “We are absolutely devastated by Jenny’s tragic and preventable death. Jenny was a valued member of our team for many years and we can’t imagine a ‘new normal’ without her. Our hearts go out to her family. Jenny will be truly missed.”

Dixon leaves behind three children.

Lavigne says they are angry and confused.

Yesterday a 37-year-old woman appeared in court in this case. She has been charged with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and several other driving-related offences.

Lavigne says she plans to be there when she’s back in court next month.

“She didn’t ruin just one life she ruined so many lives. I would like to go and see justice is served for her.”

There has been a GoFundMe account set up in her memory. So far it has raised more than $35,000 and all of that money will go towards helping her husband and children cope with the incredible loss.