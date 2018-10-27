Tim Houston wins N.S. PC nomination

Tim Houston will be the next leader of the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party after Cecil Clarke crossed the floor in support of him.

Cecil Clarke just crossed the floor announcing he is withdrawing and throwing his support behind Tim Houston. — Alicia Draus (@Alicia_Draus) October 27, 2018

Houston came close to winning on the first ballot, earning 2,496.75 points to Clarke’s 1,385.71.

To win, a candidate needed to earn 2,550 points.

READ MORE: N.S. Tories to choose new party leader from among 5 candidates

John Lohr finished third on the first ballot with 692.45 points, with Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin and Julie Chaisson earning 384.96 and 140.13 points, respectively.

Ballot #1 results: Tim Houston: 2,496.75

Cecil Clarke: 1,385.71

John Lohr: 692.45

Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin: 384.96

Julie Chaisson: 140.13 Total valid ballots: 8,947

Spoiled ballots: 208 No clear winner on 1st ballot.@globalhalifax #nspoli — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) October 27, 2018

Ballots were cast Saturday at the Halifax Exhibition Centre . Houston was the perceived front-runner ahead of the first ballot.

More to come.