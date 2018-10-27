Tim Houston wins N.S. PC nomination

Tim Houston will be the next leader of the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party after Cecil Clarke crossed the floor in support of him.
Houston came close to winning on the first ballot, earning 2,496.75 points to Clarke’s 1,385.71.
To win, a candidate needed to earn 2,550 points.
John Lohr finished third on the first ballot with 692.45 points, with Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin and Julie Chaisson earning 384.96 and 140.13 points, respectively.
Ballots were cast Saturday at the Halifax Exhibition Centre . Houston was the perceived front-runner ahead of the first ballot.
