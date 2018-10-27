Politics
October 27, 2018 1:22 pm
Updated: October 27, 2018 1:48 pm

Tim Houston wins N.S. PC nomination

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Tim Houston is seen in this undated file photograph.

Global News File
A A

Tim Houston will be the next leader of the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party after Cecil Clarke crossed the floor in support of him.

Houston came close to winning on the first ballot, earning 2,496.75 points to Clarke’s 1,385.71.

To win, a candidate needed to earn 2,550 points.

READ MORE: N.S. Tories to choose new party leader from among 5 candidates

John Lohr finished third on the first ballot with 692.45 points, with Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin and Julie Chaisson earning 384.96 and 140.13 points, respectively.

Ballots were cast Saturday at the Halifax Exhibition Centre . Houston was the perceived front-runner ahead of the first ballot.

More to come. 

 
Report an error
Nova Scotia PCs
NS PCs
PCs
Progressive Conservative Leadership
progressive conservatives

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News