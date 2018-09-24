Tim Houston fined $2.5K for breaking PC leadership rules over Argyle Street party

A candidate for the Nova Scotia PC leadership has been fined $2,500 after the party’s Leadership Selection Committee (LSC) found his campaign to have broken leadership rules.

A copy of the the committee’s decision obtained by Global News says that Tim Houston was found to have broken the leadership rules twice.

Global News reported on the allegation last month, when it was alleged that an Argyle Street party held during the Conservative Party Convention had violated leadership rules by accepting donations from a federal electoral district society.

WATCH: Official complaint filed against Nova Scotia PC leadership candidate

The party, which was described as the Nova Scotia Celtic Ceilidh, was funded in part by Houston’s campaign and in part by the federal Central Nova Conservative Association.

The cost of the event was $4,500. Houston’s campaign paid $3,000 for the stage, sound, city permits and drinks. The Central Nova Association paid $1,500 for the band.

However, the leadership committee found that the event was referred to in various social media posts as “Tim Houston’s Street Party.”

The committee also found that Houston’s campaign materials were prominently displayed during the event and that the campaign spent campaign funds on the street party.

As a result of the PC leadership committee’s investigation, another violation was discovered.

A member of the band that performed at the event did not charge for his services but would have otherwise charged $750.

The leadership committee said that Houston’s campaign should have reported this contribution of services.

As a result, the Houston campaign was fined $2,500: $1,500 for the unauthorized contribution from the Central Nova Conservative Association as well as an additional $1,000.

“The LSC realizes that there may be some who say the fine is too little and that it does not provide sufficient incentive to comply with the rules. Others will say that the fine is too high,” the LSC writes in its decision.

“The LSC has considered this matter carefully and (is) of (the) view that this is the appropriate amount in all the circumstances.”

READ MORE: Ice cream social invitation turns sour for Nova Scotia PC leadership candidate

On Monday, the campaign of Houston’s competitor, John Lohr, sent out an email statement saying that the violations committed by Houston’s campaign were the fifth and sixth time the candidate had violated campaign rules.

However, this is the first time that someone has been fined as a result of the leadership race.

Lohr is now demanding an apology for the rest of the PC party, according to a press release sent out Monday.

“If we elect a leader who breaks the rules at this pace during a friendly leadership race, then what will be done when we square off against the Liberals in the next provincial election?” said Lohr.

Requests for comment from Houston’s campaign were not immediately returned.

The party will choose a new leader at a convention in Halifax on Oct. 26 and 27.