2026 Olympic bid
October 26, 2018 8:09 pm
Updated: October 26, 2018 8:13 pm

Federal government to commit $1.75B to Calgary Olympic bid

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

FILE: A uniform from the 1988 Olympic torch run

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A A

The federal government will commit $1.75 billion to a 2026 Winter Olympics in Calgary should the city move forward with a bid.

A federal government source confirmed the amount to Global News Friday night.

READ MORE: Government of Alberta to pledge $700M for potential Calgary Olympic Bid

Regarding news of the investment, Calgary’s mayor, Naheed Nenshi, released the following statement Friday evening:

“We were surprised to see this number reported for a proposed federal contribution to a potential Calgary 2026 Olympics as negotiations are still underway,” Nenshi said in an emailed statement.

Calgarians are set to vote in a plebiscite in November on whether to host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

More to come.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2026 Olympic bid
Calgary 2026 Olympic Bid
Calgary Olympic bid
Calgary olympic bid federal government
Calgary Olympic bid federal investment
Calgary Olympic bid federal money

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News