Federal government to commit $1.75B to Calgary Olympic bid

The federal government will commit $1.75 billion to a 2026 Winter Olympics in Calgary should the city move forward with a bid.

A federal government source confirmed the amount to Global News Friday night.

Regarding news of the investment, Calgary’s mayor, Naheed Nenshi, released the following statement Friday evening:

“We were surprised to see this number reported for a proposed federal contribution to a potential Calgary 2026 Olympics as negotiations are still underway,” Nenshi said in an emailed statement.

Calgarians are set to vote in a plebiscite in November on whether to host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

More to come.