Sobey’s liquor store set to open in east Regina
It appears Regina will have another Sobey’s liquor store in the near future.
The grocery chain is advertising it’s application to open a stand-alone liquor store near the Victoria Square mall.
Under SLGA regulations, any liquor permit application must advertise in newspaper classifieds for a two-week public comment period.
Earlier this month, the moratorium on buying or selling liquor retail permits in Saskatchewan was lifted.
A Real Canadian Liquor Store will also be added to the east Regina Superstore.
This will be the third Sobey’s liquor store opening up in Regina.
