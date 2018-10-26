Sobey’s liquor store set to open in east Regina

It appears Regina will have another Sobey’s liquor store in the near future.

The grocery chain is advertising it’s application to open a stand-alone liquor store near the Victoria Square mall.

Under SLGA regulations, any liquor permit application must advertise in newspaper classifieds for a two-week public comment period.

Earlier this month, the moratorium on buying or selling liquor retail permits in Saskatchewan was lifted.

A Real Canadian Liquor Store will also be added to the east Regina Superstore.

This will be the third Sobey’s liquor store opening up in Regina.