October 26, 2018 4:34 pm

Sobey’s liquor store set to open in east Regina

By Web Producer  Global News

It appears Regina will have another Sobey's liquor store in the near future.

The grocery chain is advertising it’s application to open a stand-alone liquor store near the Victoria Square mall.

Under SLGA regulations, any liquor permit application must advertise in newspaper classifieds for a two-week public comment period.

Earlier this month, the moratorium on buying or selling liquor retail permits in Saskatchewan was lifted.

A Real Canadian Liquor Store will also be added to the east Regina Superstore.

This will be the third Sobey’s liquor store opening up in Regina.

liquor permit
Real Canadian Liquor Store
SLGA
Sobeys Liquor Store

