Lynyrd Skynyrd announces concert in Regina

Lynyrd Skynyrd announced on Friday (Oct. 26) that they will be coming to Regina on March 9.

The concert is part of the bands ‘Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour’ and will take place at the Brandt Centre.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Nov. 2 with the presale starting Nov 1.

Some of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s hits include Sweet Home Alabama, Free Bird, Tuesday’s Gone and Simple Man.

Price for tickets at the concert will range from $46.00 to $351.00.

This will be the bands’ only stop in Saskatchewan.