Hamilton’s 98th Annual Fall Garden and Mum Show kicks off

The 98th Annual Fall Garden and Mum Show kicked off Friday at the Gage Park Greenhouse in Hamilton.

READ MORE: ArcelorMittal Dofasco hiring 200 to help regenerate workforce

This year’s theme is Once Upon A Toy.

The Mum Show is a floral display created by the city of Hamilton’s horticulture team.

It includes a display of over 200 varieties of chrysanthemums and more than 76,000 blooms.

READ MORE: Hamilton Conservation Authority issues flood watch for Lake Ontario shoreline

There is also live entertainment, food, and an afternoon tea at the Mum Show Cafe.

Parking is free at the Mum Show, which runs until Sunday, Nov. 4.

Admission is $7 for adults and $6 for seniors and children five to 12.

For more details, click here.

98 years later and the Hamilton Fall Garden & #MumShow continues to impress – don't miss over 75,000 blooms brilliantly displayed by our Horticulture crews at the Gage Park Greenhouse – OPENS TODAY! https://t.co/gokFGgPurx #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/CKHh3ghsHW — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) October 26, 2018