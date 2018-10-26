17-year-old girl reported missing in the North End

Winnipeg police are looking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Sherisa Robyn Gretsinger was last seen Oct. 20 in Winnipeg’s North End.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police locate missing 86-year-old woman

She’s described as 5’6″, medium build, with long brown hair, possibly wearing glasses. She has a tattoo on her left leg.

Police are concerned for Gretsinger’s well-being and say they believe she’s is in the company of Juan Hillier, 18. Hillier is described as 5’9″, 175 lbs, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

WATCH: The search for a missing Winnipeg man shifted to rural Manitoba