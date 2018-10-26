‘First measurable snowfall’ possible this weekend in central, eastern Ontario

Environment Canada’s weather predictions for this weekend suggest it may be time to book that appointment to get your winter tires installed.

The government weather agency says it’s possible many areas in central and eastern Ontario — including the Ottawa, Peterborough, Brockville and Haliburton areas — will see their “first measurable snowfall” (and maybe ice pellets) this weekend.

The first snow of the season could make its appearance late Saturday into Sunday morning, thanks to a “low-pressure system approaching from the south,” Environment Canada said in a special statement issued for 13 regions in Ontario early on Friday morning.

“General snowfall amounts of two to five centimetres are possible with higher amounts over higher terrain,” the statement said. “Ice pellets are also possible along the international border.”

The snow could have “significant impact” on transportation in those 13 areas, Environment Canada warned, but added that uncertainty about the system’s track makes exact locations and amounts of snow difficult to predict.

“Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada,” the agency said.

Special weather statements warning of a possible snowfall this weekend were issued for:

The federal agency says anyone who would like to report severe weather can send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or post reports on Twitter using the hashtag #ONStorm.

