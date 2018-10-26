St. Thomas police urge residents to keep an eye out for wanted man
St. Thomas police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a wanted man they say is known to be violent and dangerous.
Officers announced Thursday they were looking for 43-year-old Jason Douglas Daniel. He’s wanted in connection with a break-in at a business that happened in early October.
Further information about the suspect hasn’t been released at this time, but officers say if you see Daniel you shouldn’t approach him.
Instead, you’re asked to call the St. Thomas Police Service at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
