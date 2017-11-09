St. Thomas police on the hunt for dangerous dog after spate of attacks

Police officers are used to searching for wanted people, but investigators in St. Thomas are on the lookout for a four-legged fugitive.

St. Thomas police and local animal control officials are working to find a dangerous dog named Nitro. The dog is a two-year-old male Alaskan Malamute/Husky mixed breed similar to the one in the above photo that has been provided by the St. Thomas Police Service.

Police say the dog has bitten a number of people in St. Thomas and it killed a small dog. An order to impound the dog and have it examined has been issued.

If you know where Nitro or his owner, Heather McEwen, is you’re asked to call the St. Thomas Police Service at 519-631-1224, St. Thomas Animal Services at 519-631-7430 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stthomascrimestoppers.ca.