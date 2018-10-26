4 men in custody following break-in, assault at Delhi grow-op

Norfolk County OPP have taken four men into custody without incident after a home invasion Thursday night, west of Delhi.

It was just before 10 p.m. when officers were contacted by someone reporting the incident at a property with a licensed pot grow-op on Highway 3 between Schafer Side Road and Highway 59.

According to police, suspects armed with handguns got into the home, restrained those inside, and assaulted them. The occupants suffered minor injuries as a result of the assault.

An unspecified amount of marijuana was removed from the property and put in a vehicle parked in the driveway, police said.

When officers arrived, suspects took off on foot and a black-coloured vehicle sped off.

Police worked with the K9 unit as well as the aviation and emergency response teams and were able to locate four suspects and arrest them without incident.

Charges are pending in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

Highway 3 between Schafer Side Road and Highway 59 was closed for about eight hours as officers searched for the outstanding suspects, but has since reopened.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.