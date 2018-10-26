Man struck, killed by tractor-trailer outside Toronto bakery

A man in his 40s is dead after he was struck by a tractor-trailer in the loading dock area of a bakery in the northwest area of Toronto late Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. at 55 Canarctic Dr. near Keele and Steeles streets.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene and located a man without vital signs. He was later pronounced dead.

Initial reports indicate the man was struck as the tractor-trailer was backing up.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.

–With a file from Jeremy Cohn