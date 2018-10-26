Donald Trump accuses ‘lowly rated CNN’ of blaming him for pipe bombs

President Donald Trump claims he’s being blamed for the mail bombs addressed to some of his most prominent critics.

Trump says in a tweet sent before dawn Friday, “Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, ‘it’s just not Presidential!”‘

Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, “it’s just not Presidential!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

Pipe bombs were sent to Trump critics including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and to ex-CIA director John Brennan at CNN but didn’t explode.

Trump tweeted Thursday much of the anger in society is caused by the “Mainstream Media.”

WATCH: Full coverage of U.S. mail bombs

FBI searches Miami-area mail facility where it believes pipe bombs were processed 01:24 FBI searches Miami-area mail facility where it believes pipe bombs were processed 01:51 Joe Biden says ‘we’ve got to turn off this hate machine’ in reaction to pipe bombs 04:07 Manhunt intensifies after more pipe bombs sent to Trump critics 02:25 Bomb expert says pipe bombs sent to various Democrats can yield ‘tremendous amount’ of evidence 01:06 Robert De Niro, Joe Biden among prominent Democrats sent pipe bombs 00:41 Trudeau says pipe bomb scare in U.S. is ‘deeply concerning’ 04:59 Are the wave of mail bombs a wakeup call for America? 01:22 NYPD investigate suspected bomb found at building linked to Robert De Niro

Brennan replied Trump should stop blaming others and should “Look in the mirror.” Brennan advises Trump to “try to act Presidential.”

READ MORE: Pipe bombs sent to Democrats highlight dangers of hateful political rhetoric

CNN hasn’t responded to messages seeking comment before business hours.