October 26, 2018 6:14 am

Donald Trump accuses ‘lowly rated CNN’ of blaming him for pipe bombs

By Staff The Associated Press

President Donald Trump claims he’s being blamed for the mail bombs addressed to some of his most prominent critics.

Trump says in a tweet sent before dawn Friday, “Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, ‘it’s just not Presidential!”‘

Pipe bombs were sent to Trump critics including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and to ex-CIA director John Brennan at CNN but didn’t explode.

Trump tweeted Thursday much of the anger in society is caused by the “Mainstream Media.”

Brennan replied Trump should stop blaming others and should “Look in the mirror.” Brennan advises Trump to “try to act Presidential.”

CNN hasn’t responded to messages seeking comment before business hours.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

