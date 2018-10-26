Edmonton police concerned for well-being of missing senior who needs medication

The Edmonton Police Service issued a plea for help from the public on Thursday night as they look for a missing senior whom they’re concerned about because he needs medication.

Harry Quinn, 80, was last seen leaving the Southside Seniors Day Program at 3030 106 St. on foot at about 2 p.m.

“Quinn requires medication and may appear confused and/or disoriented if approached,” police said in a news release. “His disappearance is considered to be out of character. Therefore, there are concerns for his well-being.

“There are no indications to suggest foul play at this time.”

Quinn is about five-foot-nine and weighs about 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and wears dark glasses. He has thinning brown and grey hair. Quinn was last seen wearing brown shoes and dark blue khaki pants. It’s not known what kind of shirt or jacket he was wearing.

Anyone with any information about Quinn’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.