Banff to accept pot shop applications beginning Nov. 1

The Town of Banff is proceeding with plans to allow cannabis retail shops in the tourist town but not without restrictions.

Shops must be more than 30 metres apart, the town says.

A draw will be held in the event applicant locations are within 30 metres of each other. Also, cannabis stores can’t face the street in Banff. Mayor Karen Sorensen said that was decided because of conflicting rules.

“It wasn’t the intention of tucking them away in terms of hiding them,” she said on Thursday. “It’s really… that the AGLC (Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission) required windows of cannabis stores [to] be covered where Banff’s land-use bylaw says you need to see into the store.”

The town will be accepting applications for cannabis retail shops the entire month of November. Applications will then go to the planning commission and of course there’s the appeal process.

Cannabis retail chain Starbuds already has retail space in Banff and their signs in place, they are just waiting now for the green light to move forward.

“It’s coming to ski season and the town of Banff is one we want to make sure we are serving the community… especially the tourist community that comes through here, giving them their first world-class experience… with legal Cannabis,” Starbuds Graeam Hawkins said.

Starbuds is hoping to be approved and open in Banff by December but the town’s mayor said she is anticipating the first store to open early in the new year.