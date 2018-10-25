Possible armed standoff at Pembina Highway beer vendor

680CJOB has received several reports of an armed standoff at a beer vendor on Pembina Highway.

Several witnesses have contacted the radio station to say there’s a large police presence at the CanadInns beer vendor on Pembina Highway and Plaza Drive.

Others have said a man has barricaded himself inside the store with a weapon.

None of these details have been confirmed by police. We have reached out to them for comment.

CJOB reporter Will Reimer is nearby and said the Winnipeg Police tactical unit is on scene and the parking lot around the vender is surrounded by police cruisers.

Traffic is experiencing delays.

Reporters are on the way. More to come.