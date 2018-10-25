Toronto Blue Jays

October 25, 2018 3:14 pm

Tampa Bay coach Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager: Reports

By Staff The Canadian Press

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Alex Colome, right, is congratulated after a save by third base coach Charlie Montoyo following a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in St. Petersburg, Fla., on July 17, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Reinhold Matay
TORONTO — Charlie Montoyo has been named the new manager of the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple media reports.

He reportedly succeeds John Gibbons, who parted ways with the organization at the end of the 2018 season.

READ MORE: John Gibbons not returning as manager of Blue Jays in 2019

The 53-year-old native of Puerto Rico spent last season as bench coach for the Tampa Bay Rays.

His 10-season pro career as a player included four games with the Montreal Expos in 1993.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

