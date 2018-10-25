3 people facing charges after attempted copper wire theft in Lethbridge

Three people from Calgary are facing charges after Lethbridge police said they caught a group of people attempting to steal copper wire.

On Wednesday morning around 9:45 a.m., police responded to a report that three people were stealing copper wire from a City of Lethbridge site along the 4400 block of 28 Street North.

When police arrived, they found two men and one woman inside a truck with a steel tow chain wrapped around copper wire, which was sticking out of the ground.

LPS officers also found cut wire in the back of the truck. All suspects were arrested without incident.

All three are now facing charges of theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

As of Thursday morning, the three suspects were in custody awaiting a bail hearing.