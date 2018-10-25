Lethbridge woman charged after randomly attacking senior with purse: police

A 38-year-old Lethbridge woman, who police believe was “impaired by methamphetamine at the time,” has been charged with assault after officers said she struck a senior citizen, cutting his lip to the point he needed stitches.

Police responded to a report of an assault on Wednesday at around 1 p.m. in the 300 block of 7 Street South. Officers said the woman accused the 70-year-old man of having her money, then swung her purse, hitting him in the face. Police said the accused and victim do not know each other.

After the incident, the woman went into a nearby bank, where she then “threatened staff” and was arrested.

Stacy Leah Dawn White is facing the following charges: assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and two counts of breach of a recognizance.

As of Thursday morning, she was in custody awaiting a bail hearing.