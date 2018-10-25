Entertainment
Jim Parsons leads top-paid TV actors list with $26.5M

Forbes released its annual list of top-paid TV actors and the men from The Big Bang Theory are all in the top five spots.

For the fourth year in a row, Jim Parsons has taken the No. 1 spot with US$26.5 million.

Parsons earned most of his money from The Big Bang Theory with additional earnings from endorsements and executive producing the spinoff Young Sheldon.

Johnny Galecki, who plays Leonard in The Big Bang Theory, came in second place, earning $25 million.

The pair’s Big Bang Theory co-stars, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg, tied in the No. 3 spot, earning $23.5 million.

This comes after The Big Bang Theory stars took a pay cut from an estimated $1 million an episode to $900,000 to ensure the female cast members, Mayim Bialik and Mellissa Raunch, received a salary boost.

NCIS’s Mark Harmon took the fifth spot on the list, earning $19 million.

The Modern Family star Ed O’Neill was No. 6 on the list. The 72-year-old actor earned $14 million.

Three of his Modern Family co-stars follow him on the list.

Eric Stonestreet was No. 7 earning $13.5 million followed by Jesse Tyler Ferguson with $13 million and Ty Burrell in the No. 9 spot with $12 million.

Rounding out the top 10 list is The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln, who earned $11 million.

