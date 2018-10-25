Travel spending among Sask. ministry sees a $2.1 million drop in 2017-18

The Government of Saskatchewan reduced spending on ministry travel by $2.1 million in 2017-18 – a 5.6 per cent decrease from the year before.

Ministry travel expense totaled $35 million last year, compared to $37.1 million in 2016-17 and down 73 per cent from 2006-07.

Travel costs were $265,000 – a 14.8 per cent drop from the previous year.

“Our Public Accounts show that our financial outlook is strengthening,” Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said.

“We’re managing spending closely, while continuing to invest in priorities for Saskatchewan people.”

Communications costs were at $6.7 million in 2017-18 – up 0.6 per cent from the previous year and the second lowest communications expense total in the last 12 years and down 58 per cent compared to 2006-07.

“A summary deficit of $303 million is in our books for 2017-18, which is a $393 million improvement over the deficit projected in the budget,” Harpauer said.

“While there is still work to do, our government’s plan to return to balance by 2019-20 remains on track.”

Total ministry expenses and revenue for the 2017-18 fiscal year can be viewed by visiting http://www.saskatchewan.ca/finance.