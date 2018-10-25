Stephen Colbert reveals ‘sketch’ of U.S. serial bomber, criticizes Trump’s response

Stephen Colbert has criticized U.S President Donald Trump’s response to the packages containing pipe bombs that were sent to Democratic figures and Trump critics including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, CNN’s New York Bureau, Joe Biden and Robert De Niro.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host said: “A serial bomber is sending explosive devices to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, major Democratic donor George Soros, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Rep. Maxine Waters and CNN.”

“Authorities don’t have a suspect yet but based on the intended targets they have released this sketch,” Colbert said, while revealing a fake sketch showing a man in a hoodie, sunglasses and a Make America Great Again hat.

The host mentioned U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence’s tweet responding to the pipe bombs and condemning the attempted attacks as “cowardly and despicable.”

We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others. These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 24, 2018

Trump initially responded by retweeting Pence and adding, “I agree wholeheartedly.”

“First of all, we fact-checked that one and it doesn’t work out. You have no whole heart,” Colbert said. “And second, you’re the president. There’s been an attempted attack on two previous presidents today. This is the one time you can’t think of your own tweet? It reminds me of Lincoln’s first draft of the Gettysburg Address: ‘What that first guy said.’”

