Proposed diamond mine near Prince Albert, Sask. receives environmental approval

A proposed diamond mine east of Prince Albert received environmental approval Thursday from the Saskatchewan government.

Star Diamond Corp. must make accommodations to address potential impacts to First Nations treaty rights and traditional land uses as it moves forward with the project.

The James Smith Cree Nation is required to be involved in environmental monitoring, and the company has to provide funding to the First Nation to support community participation in a number of programs.

Star Diamond is also required to enter an agreement to provide training, jobs, and business opportunities to the community.

Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said he believes the project meets all standards set out by the province.

“The government of Saskatchewan has an obligation to ensure that developments undergo comprehensive assessment and proceed with appropriate environmental safeguards in place,” Duncan said in a statement.

“I am confident this project has met these requirements and the conditions of approval will mitigate environmental and community impacts.”

Officials said a conservation area will be set aside in the Fort á la Corne Forest, where the mine will be located, so as not to infringe on Indigenous treaties.

Star Diamond is required to obtain further provincial and municipal permits as the project moves forward, including a surface lease, an environmental protection plan, an aquatic habitat protection permit, and a water rights licence.

The Star-Orion South Diamond Mine, located roughly 65 kilometres east of Prince Albert, is expected to employ 700 people when operational.

The company said an assessment estimated 66 million carats of diamonds could be recovered from a surface mine over a 38-year period.