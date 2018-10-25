Lethbridge County issues fire advisory due to dry conditions

Lethbridge County issued a fire advisory Thursday, Oct. 25 due to dry, windy and warm conditions.

Those conditions are expected to last through the weekend. The county said Alberta Agriculture and Forestry identified a very high risk of fire spreading during windy conditions in any cured grass fuel type, which the county has.

A fire ban is not in place but the county is asking citizens to postpone any burning activities until the fire advisory has been lifted.

If burning is necessary, you must follow the regulations of your fire permit and the Fire Permit Bylaw #1424. You are responsible to monitor your fire continuously and extinguish it immediately should winds exceed 15 km/h.

If your fire becomes uncontrollable, call 911 immediately.

The county added a fire ban could be put in place at anytime.

Those harvesting are also asked to take extra precautions to prevent ignition in fields. Check machinery often and keep a fire extinguisher near equipment.

This fire advisory is in effect until further notice. For a full list of fire bans in Alberta you can click here.