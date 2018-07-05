Boil water order issued for parts of Lethbridge County

A boil water order is in effect for parts of Lethbridge County.

The order is affecting customers who use the Lethbridge North County Potable Water Co-op.

Customers located north of the Oldman River, east of Highway 25 and west of Highway 845, are affected.

Affected customers and water users should bring their water to a rapid boil for at least one minute prior to use.

Lethbridge County says any concerned water users can contact the Lethbridge North County Potable Water Co-op at 403-380-6918.