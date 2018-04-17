Lethbridge County lifts state of emergency after flooding lessens

As of Tuesday afternoon, a state of local emergency was no longer in effect for Lethbridge County.

It was lifted by county officials at 4 p.m.

“The flooding situation has improved throughout the day,” the county said in a news release.

“There have been no new road closures since 9 a.m. (Tuesday) and floodwaters have receded in most areas of concern,” it said.

Lethbridge County said some roads remained closed and motorists were being advised to use caution on roads that have been softened or covered with water.

An up-to-date map of current road closures is available on the county’s website.

State’s of local emergency continue in the M.D. of Taber, M.D. of Willow Creek, County of 40 Mile and Vulcan County, where overland flooding remains a concern due to the rapid snow melt.