Drugs, cash, air pistols seized in Hwy. 401 traffic stop in Northumberland County

Three men face drug and weapons offences following a traffic stop on Highway 401 in Northumberland County last month.

Northumberland OPP say around 3 p.m. on Sept. 30, police received reports of a possible impaired driver travelling eastbound on Highway 401 east of Cobourg in Alnwick-Haldimand Township.

OPP stopped the car, which had three men inside.

“Throughout the investigation officers located two air pistols, a quantity of cash and drugs,” OPP stated on Thursday.

Matthew Roderick Nation, 25, of Ajax, Ont., Ransley Jon Villarias, 24, of Toronto and Jean-Micheal Boudreau of North York, were arrested and charged with several offences including proceeds of property obtained by crime, possession of weapons and drug possession.

Nation was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and care of control of a vehicle while impaired.

All three accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 14.