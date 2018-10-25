Fire destroys house in Surrey

An abandoned house in Surrey was destroyed overnight in a two-alarm fire.

Firefighters were called to 104th Avenue at 10:45 Wednesday night.

The house was on a large property but crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading.

It took a couple of hours to contain the fire, which gutted the home.

It is believed that in the past, police were called multiple times to the house.

No one was hurt and no word yet on what started the fire.