B.C. couple heads to Peru in search of allegedly murdered daughter’s children

A B.C. family is headed to South America in hopes of finding their grandchildren, as they are concerned the kids may be be with their father, a man facing accusations of murder.

Kathy and Al Kasatkin are destined for Peru. The couple hasn’t heard from their five- and eight-year-old grandchildren for more than four months.

Their daughter, Kimberlee Kasatkin, was allegedly killed by her partner, Christopher Franz Bettochi.

He’s facing a Peruvian charge of femicide, or killing a woman.

A judge in another jurisdiction released Bettochi from prison back in June, citing insufficient grounds for detention. He has since vanished.

An arrest warrant has been issued in his name, along with a new court order that would put him back behind bars.

“It’s the children. If he’s taken them, it breaks a big bond. We’re concerned for them. We don’t want them to be with him,” an emotional Al told Global News.

Kimberlee has been missing since November 2016.

Evidence in the case includes a video allegedly showing Bettochi dragging a body in a bag. Bettochi denies this allegation, claiming the bag was filled with camping gear.

Information has surfaced suggesting Bettocchi may be in Germany.

But even with his whereabouts unknown, his murder trial is expected to proceed without him. Peruvian prosecutors are seeking a 17-year-sentence.

Where Bettocchi and Kasatkin’s children are now also remains unclear. Bettocchi’s custody rights have temporarily been revoked, and Al and Kathy Kasatkin have launched legal action in Peru to claim custody.

“It doesn’t become a question of the parental rights now. It’s a question of what’s best for the children,” said Al.

“We just love them so much. We’re not complete without them,” added Kathy.

—With files from Rumina Daya