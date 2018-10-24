CNN boss says Trump doesn’t grasp seriousness of his attacks on media after bomb scare

CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker said on Wednesday there is a “total and complete lack of understanding” at the White House about seriousness of their attacks on media, after suspected bombs were mailed to CNN and several Democrats.

“There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media,” Zucker said.

“The President, and especially the White House Press Secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that.”

The package that CNN received was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan, a periodic guest commentator on the cable network.

Brennan has been an outspoken critic of Trump, calling the president’s performance during a July joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki “nothing short of treasonous.”

Trump in August revoked Brennan’s security clearance in retaliation for the criticism.

CNN is a frequent target of Trump, who routinely calls the news media the “enemy of the people” and belittles critical coverage as “fake news.”

Zucker said in a note to employees that CNN was checking its bureaus worldwide, after its New York bureau in the Time Warner Center was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

Police also intercepted suspected explosive devices sent to former U.S. President Barack Obama and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton