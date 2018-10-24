Quebec gun control groups question federal commitment to proposed handgun ban

Groups representing survivors and families of victims of Quebec mass shootings say they fear a federal consultation on a possible ban of handguns and assault weapons is coming too late to accomplish anything.

Gun-control advocates with ties to École Polytechnique, Dawson College and the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre — all scenes of deadly shootings — will take part Thursday in the consultation in Montreal.

Heidi Rathjen, co-ordinator of PolySeSouvient, a gun-control group formed in the wake of the 1989 Polytechnique massacre, says the Liberals campaigned in 2015 on a platform of getting “handguns and assault weapons off our streets.”

But she says the exploration of such a ban less than a year before the next election raises concerns about the government’s commitment. The national consultation is led by Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair.

Opponents have argued a ban on handguns and assault weapons would do little to improve public safety, but Montreal and Toronto city councils have called for bans.

For Boufeldja Benabdallah, co-founder of the Quebec City mosque where six worshippers were gunned down in January 2017, a ban is essential.

“It’s simple, because we suffered the consequences with six of our people dying and others injured because of someone who had access to assault weapons and handguns,” Benabdallah said.

“Lets not have this again — put in a place a law that wall-to-wall forbids it.”

