Montreal urges Ottawa to issue national ban on handguns, assault weapons

Montreal city council has unanimously adopted a motion asking the federal government to issue a sweeping ban on handguns and assault rifles across the country.

Alex Norris, chair of the city’s public security commission, tabled the motion at a city council meeting on Monday, requesting Ottawa tighten its gun control bill, C-71.

READ MORE: Toronto city council urges upper levels of government to ban sale of guns, ammunition locally

“I’m so happy that it was unanimous,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

With the families of victims of gun violence present at the meeting, Plante said city councillors were reminded of why they are asking for a nationwide ban on handguns.

“We want to offer a safe city, safe spaces for all Montrealers,” said Plante.

The motion says Montreal’s council should ask Ottawa to prohibit all “private possession of assault rifles and handguns, except in the case of the Canadian Armed Forces, police forces and other authorities mandated to possess firearms … under restrictions imposed by [governments].”

In addition, the city is asking for better screening of applicants who wish to acquire firearms legally.

READ MORE: Montreal could adopt a motion to pressure Ottawa to ban assault weapons and handguns

Norris told Global News last week a nationwide ban would be “very helpful” in the fight against gun violence in Canada.

“We believe there is no good reason that a law-abiding citizen of Canada needs to own a handgun or assault rifle,” said Norris. “These are weapons that are designed to kill people.”

Alex Norris, associate member of the executive committee for public security and chair of the Montreal public security commission says they are making an exception for law enforcement and the armed forces. @Global_Montreal — Cora MacDonald (@ImCoraMacDonald) August 20, 2018

The move is in solidarity with Fredericton and Toronto following the recent deadly shootings in those cities, according to Norris.

After the Danforth shooting last July, Toronto Mayor John Tory called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to enact a handgun ban in Toronto, among other requests to toughen up gun laws.

Trudeau has said his government is “listening attentively” to the council motions from the nation’s two largest cities.

—With files from Global’s Cora MacDonald, Gloria Henriquez and the Canadian Press