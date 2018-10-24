Balanced budget, rural crime, highway safety highlight Sask. Throne Speech

Premier Scott Moe highlighted balancing the budget, rural crime, improving highway safety, among several other goals in his first Throne Speech.

The speech lays out the Saskatchewan government’s agenda for the 2018/19 legislative session.

Delivering a balanced budget for 2019/20 is the first goal outlined in the speech. This is not a surprise, as the Saskatchewan Party government had signalled their plan to balance the budget in three years, starting with the 2017/18 budget.

For rural crime, the province says they will continue work on improving police response times and visibility through the Protection and Response Team (PRT). This saw conservation and highway patrol officers take on expanded policing responsibilities.

Following a consultation process over the summer, the government plans to introduce new legislation on trespassing laws. The goal is “to better address the balance between members of the public and the rights of rural landowners”. This was first discussed during the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) convention in the spring.

To compliment that, Moe signalled the government plans to amend The Police Act, allowing communities with populations under 500 to join regional police services.

Further to law enforcement, legislative changes are planned to make it easier to seize property obtained through unlawful activities.

Following the Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash, the province plans to introduce changes to improve commercial driver training, plus add funding to improve intersection safety.

An apology for the 60s Scoop has long been promised by the government, and Moe says it will happen within the next year.

A few types of employee leave are set to be expanded. Parental leave will be extended from 37 to 63 weeks, with an extra week of maternity leave.

A new leave allowing people to take up to 15 weeks off work to care for a critically ill adult family member will also be created.

Over the past year, the ability to take unpaid leave for interpersonal violence was introduced, this will be expanded to include victims of all kinds of sexual abuse.

Justice Minister Don Morgan has long talked about bringing the British Clare’s Law to Saskatchewan. The government will be moving on that this session. The legislation is designed to provide a framework for police to disclose information about a person’s violent and/or abusive past to intimate partners that may be at risk.

The new Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford is set to be complete as well, this 284-bed facility will help people struggling with mental health.

On January 1, the province will be implementing its climate change plan, Prairie Resilience. Moe added the province will continue to oppose the federal carbon tax in his speech.

Cannabis was legalized one week ago, and the province will continue to monitor the privately run Saskatchewan market.

Finally, the government plans to offer free hunting and fishing licenses to Canadian military veterans.

