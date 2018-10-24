Hamilton resident used bear spray to scare off potential robbers: police

Police are investigating a reported home invasion in central Hamilton.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. Wednesday about a robbery at a home on Cheever Street.

Police say three suspects entered the home, and a resident discharged bear spray to chase them off.

It worked, but the Hamilton Fire Department was later called to the residence to disperse of the toxic substance.

At this time police believe the incident was targeted, but anyone with information is being asked to contact them.

HPS responded to an overnight home invasion on Cheever St. The homeowners were not injured. HPS remains @ the residence while the investigation continues. Police believe it was targeted. #HamOnt https://t.co/yh3UOzOmCl pic.twitter.com/lbOXCVb4JY — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 24, 2018