Hamilton resident used bear spray to scare off potential robbers: police
Police are investigating a reported home invasion in central Hamilton.
Officers were called around 3 a.m. Wednesday about a robbery at a home on Cheever Street.
Police say three suspects entered the home, and a resident discharged bear spray to chase them off.
It worked, but the Hamilton Fire Department was later called to the residence to disperse of the toxic substance.
At this time police believe the incident was targeted, but anyone with information is being asked to contact them.
