8-year-old boy nearly struck by gunfire in Rexdale, police say

Toronto police say an eight-year-old boy was nearly struck by gunfire in Rexdale Saturday night.

Police said the incident took place in the area of Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard just after 9:30 p.m.

The boy had been out playing with his friends when he left the group to go buy candy and found himself in the middle of gunfire.

“An SUV pulled down the street as he was crossing, two males got out of the vehicle, both armed with firearms and started shooting at another individual,” Supt. Ron Taverner told Global News on Tuesday.

“A total disregard for life. Out there shooting a firearm there in the direction of a young boy,” he said.

Police said the boy was not the intended target and that no injuries were reported. Taverner has spoken with the young boy and his mother, who he said are both shaken up.

Taverner will be holding a press conference to update the media and community on the investigation Tuesday afternoon.

To date in 2018, there have been more than 330 shootings across the GTA.

—With files from Katherine Ward

