Officers bitten, kicked, spat on while arresting teen: London police

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing the arrest of a teenager by London police.

Officers say they were called out to a home on St. George Street around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a suspect threatening a woman with a weapon.

London police say when they arrived on scene they found the suspect in a parking lot and there was a physical confrontation as they tried to arrest him.

Investigators say two officers were bitten, one was kicked in the head and a fourth was spat on.

During the arrest, police say the suspect was injured. He was treated in hospital and released into police custody. The nature of his injuries isn’t known.

Officers say as a result of the investigation, they’ve charged a 17-year-old boy with assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and four counts of assaulting a peace officer. He can’t be named as he’s a minor.

London police say they notified the SIU and the agency has invoked its mandate.