Pumpkin carver pits Alberta’s biggest cities against each other in fundraising campaign

Pumpkin carver Robbie Beniuk is putting his own Halloween-themed twist on the ‘Battle of Alberta’ with a new fundraising campaign.

Beniuk — who operates a pumpkin carving business during the fall season — has ten years of experience carving intricate jack-o-lanterns.

This season, however, he’s in possession of a 1,884 lbs monstrosity that a Lloydminster pumpkin grower gifted to him. But it came with a caveat.

“I got the pumpkin on the condition that I raise some money for charity,” Beniuk said.

That condition led to a new campaign called Battle of Alberta Halloween.

People can donate and vote for either Edmonton or Calgary on the fundraiser’s website. Whichever city raises the most money wins a unique prize involving the city’s NHL team.

“Whoever raises the most money, Calgary or Edmonton, gets the honour of having this [pumpkin] carved up, themed up to its team in glory, with the losing team being crushed in its mammoth jaws,” Beniuk said.

One hundred per cent of the money raised is being donated to Little Warriors, a national organization dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse.

Donations are being accepted until October 28 at midnight. At that point, Beniuk will start carving out the winning design.

“It’s going to be quite embarrassing for whoever loses. So I just wish everybody good luck,” he said.