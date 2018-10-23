She was afraid of parrots, now she’s in charge of the birds living in Vancouver’s Bloedel Conservatory

When Agnes Romses started working at the Bloedel Conservatory eight and a half years ago, she was afraid of parrots.

Romses was trained in horticulture when she started working at the conservatory. An earlier bad experience with a parrot made her uncomfortable around the birds.

But then a small parrot named Nelson landed on her shoulder and said, “I love you.”

It was the beginning of the end of her fears.

Today, she’s in charge of the hundreds of birds that live under the dome in Queen Elizabeth Park.

We took a tour and heard the stories of many of the large birds — all of whom were rescued. We also learned about what it’s like to have, what many would consider, the best job in the world.