Police investigating rash of break and enters in western New Brunswick

Police are investigating after several homes and businesses in western New Brunswick were broken into over the past week.

New Brunswick RCMP say they’ve received six reports of break and enters into residences, seasonal properties and one business since Oct. 15.

Police say the incidents happened in Juniper, Johnville, Jacksonville, Centreville, Dorrington Hill and Enterprise, N.B.

A number of items were stolen, including several rifles and shotguns, ammunition, three all-terrain vehicles and generators.

“We want to remind people to ensure their properties and any outbuildings are always properly secured and well-lit to deter would-be thieves, and that any items like firearms are properly stored and secured,” said Const. Jonathan Lirette with Woodstock RCMP in a statement.

“We also encourage residents to report any instances of suspicious behaviour or activity in their area to police.”

Anyone with information the thefts is asked to contact Woodstock RCMP or Crime Stoppers.