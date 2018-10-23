Crime
October 23, 2018 3:47 pm

Police investigating rash of break and enters in western New Brunswick

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Anyone with information the thefts is asked to contact Woodstock RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

File/ Global News
A A

Police are investigating after several homes and businesses in western New Brunswick were broken into over the past week.

New Brunswick RCMP say they’ve received six reports of break and enters into residences, seasonal properties and one business since Oct. 15.

READ MORE: Cape Breton police officer facing domestic violence allegations

Story continues below

Police say the incidents happened in Juniper, Johnville, Jacksonville, Centreville, Dorrington Hill and Enterprise, N.B.

A number of items were stolen, including several rifles and shotguns, ammunition, three all-terrain vehicles and generators.

“We want to remind people to ensure their properties and any outbuildings are always properly secured and well-lit to deter would-be thieves, and that any items like firearms are properly stored and secured,” said Const. Jonathan Lirette with Woodstock RCMP in a statement.

“We also encourage residents to report any instances of suspicious behaviour or activity in their area to police.”

READ MORE: Police dog sniffs out assault suspect in Lunenburg County

Anyone with information the thefts is asked to contact Woodstock RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break And Enter
Centreville
Const. Jonathan Lirette
Crime
Dorrington Hill
Enterprise
Jacksonville
Johnville
Jonathan Lirette
Juniper
N.B.
New Brunswick
New Brunswick RCMP
Police
RCMP
Robberies
Robbery
western New Brunswick
Woodstock

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News