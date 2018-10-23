Fire
October 23, 2018 1:49 pm
Updated: October 23, 2018 1:54 pm

Old restaurant in Hedley, B.C., burns down

An overnight blaze razed the Hitching Post Restaurant, one of the oldest restaurants in B.C.

A historic restaurant in Hedley, B.C., has been destroyed by fire.

The Hitching Post, one of the oldest restaurants in the province at approximately 115 years old, was razed after a fire broke out overnight at approximately 2 a.m.

The fire that destroyed the Hitching Post Restaurant in Hedley, B.C., started overnight, at approximately 2 a.m.

The building was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived. A couple living upstairs, above the restaurant, jumped from the second floor to escape the blaze. The couple are reportedly in hospital with broken bones. The couple, from Kamloops, purchased the heritage building about a month ago.

There was no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Hedley is a small community located on Highway 3, and is approximately an hour’s drive west of Penticton.

More on this as it develops.

