Old restaurant in Hedley, B.C., burns down

A historic restaurant in Hedley, B.C., has been destroyed by fire.

The Hitching Post, one of the oldest restaurants in the province at approximately 115 years old, was razed after a fire broke out overnight at approximately 2 a.m.

The building was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived. A couple living upstairs, above the restaurant, jumped from the second floor to escape the blaze. The couple are reportedly in hospital with broken bones. The couple, from Kamloops, purchased the heritage building about a month ago.

There was no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Hedley is a small community located on Highway 3, and is approximately an hour’s drive west of Penticton.

More on this as it develops.