October 23, 2018 7:41 am

Fire collapses New Jersey buildings, leaves more than 100 homeless

By Staff The Associated Press

Firefighters respond to a seven-alarm fire on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Dover, N.J.

Danielle Parhizkaran/The Record via AP
More than 100 people are homeless after a fast-moving fire ripped through the business district of a New Jersey town, destroying multiple businesses.

Firefighters remain on the scene Tuesday hours after the blaze broke out in the basement of a luncheonette in downtown Dover Monday afternoon.

People watch from the street as firefighters respond to a seven-alarm fire on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 in Dover, N.J.

Danielle Parhizkaran/The Record via AP

The fire, fed by natural gas, spread quickly to surrounding structures in the town about 48 kilometres west of New York City.

No one was injured, but six businesses were destroyed and two buildings collapsed.

Dover Mayor James Dodd calls it devastating. Dodd says the community was in the middle of developing the downtown area and the fire couldn’t have come at a worse time.

WATCH BELOW: Here’s how to educate your kids about fire

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
