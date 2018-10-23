Former church destroyed by fire near Cayuga

A former church was destroyed by fire in Kohler near Cayuga.

The fire broke out at an abandoned building on Link Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

No occupants were inside.

An estimated cost of the damage and cause of the fire are still unknown.

The OPP is asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or suspicious vehicles in area to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.