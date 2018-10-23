Canada
October 23, 2018 11:35 am

Former church destroyed by fire near Cayuga

By Reporter  900 CHML

The OPP logo.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A former church was destroyed by fire in Kohler near Cayuga.

READ MORE: OPP charge Hamilton man with impaired driving

The fire broke out at an abandoned building on Link Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

No occupants were inside.

An estimated cost of the damage and cause of the fire are still unknown.

READ MORE: House near Cayuga destroyed by fire on New Year’s Eve

The OPP is asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or suspicious vehicles in area to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cayuga
Church
Former
haldimand
HamOnt
Kohler
linkroad
OPP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News