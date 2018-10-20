Early morning fire destroys Sturgeon County house

Firefighters were called to a home in Sturgeon County, Alta., at around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Units from Namao, Calahoo, Bon Accord, Legal and Morinville arrived at the home on Fairway Boulevard near the Sturgeon Valley Golf and Country Club.

They found the front of the home and an attached garage on fire.

The homeowner managed to get out of the house safely and no one was injured.

The fire was declared under control by 11:30 a.m.

“The home looks like it’s a loss at this time,” Sturgeon County deputy fire Chief Brad Reid told Global News.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.